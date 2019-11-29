MANILA, Philippines – Star Music released the music video for Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados' advocacy on Friday, November 29.

Entitled "Timeless," the song was written and performed by JMKO. John Kenneth Dael and Mark Penaranda also contibuted some of the lyrics.

Gazini was also shown singing the song at the end of the video.

Gazini is seen spending time with the elderly from some of the foundations she visited. The cause is close to Gazini's heart, having been raised partly by her grandparents. (READ: Gazini Ganados hopes for more attention to elderly care in the country)

"In having love and respect towards our elderly, it is with love that we give back to the people who took care of us. They have contributed to our core, the foundation of our being," Gazini said of the elderly.

Photos of Gazini recording the song were also released.

Gazini will vie for the Miss Universe title in Atlanta, Georgia on December 8. She is aiming for a back-to-back win for the country following the crowning of fellow Filipina Catriona Gray last year in Thailand. – Rappler.com