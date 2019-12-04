MANILA, Philippines – American singer-songwriter Khalid is set to make his second visit to the Philippines on April 2, 2020 at the Mall of Asia Arena for his Free Spirit World Tour.

Tickets are available for purchase starting 10 am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 via SM Tickets.

The Asian leg of his tour also includes Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Seoul, Mumbai, and Bangalore so far.

Khalid's first time in Manila was for his American Teen tour in November 2018.

The Grammy-nominated, 21-year-old artist debuted in 2016 with hit single, "Location." Other singles include "Young, Dumb, and Broke," "OTW," "Lovely" with Billie Eilish, "Eastside" with Halsey and benny blanco, "Love Lies" with Normani, "Talk," and "Beautiful People" with Ed Sheeran. – Rappler.com