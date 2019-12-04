MANILA, Philippines – Filipino band December Avenue topped Spotify Philippines’ list of most streamed artists in 2019. According to the streaming subscription service, it’s the first time that a Filipino artist topped the list.

Trailing December Avenue in Spotify’s Philippine list were Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, homegrown talent Ben&Ben, and Ariana Grande.

Moira dela Torre was the third most streamed female artist, trailing Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande. Camilla Cabello and Billie Eilish rounded out the list of top female artists.

Foreign acts filled the list of most streamed male artists with Ed Sheeran on top, followed by Khalid, Post Malone, Lauv, and Shawn Mendes.

Trailing December Avenue as the most streamed group in the Philippines are Ben&Ben, LANY, BTS, and BLACKPINK.

Fittingly, the Philippines’ most streamed song on Spotify is a collaboration between December Avenue and Moira: “Kung Di Rin Lang Ikaw.”

Here’s the full list of Spotify’s 2019 “wrapped”:

Most Streamed Artists

Most Streamed Male Artists

Most Streamed Female Artists

Most Streamed Local Artists

Most Streamed Groups

Most Streamed Tracks

Most Streamed Albums

Spotify Wrapped 2019 Global Top Lists

Most Streamed Artists

Most Streamed Albums

Most Streamed Tracks

Most Streamed Female Artists

Most Streamed Male Artists

Most Streamed Podcasts

Most Streamed Podcast Genres

Comedy Society & Culture True Crime News Health & Fitness

– Rappler.com