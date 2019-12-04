December Avenue is the Philippines' most streamed artist on Spotify
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino band December Avenue topped Spotify Philippines’ list of most streamed artists in 2019. According to the streaming subscription service, it’s the first time that a Filipino artist topped the list.
Trailing December Avenue in Spotify’s Philippine list were Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, homegrown talent Ben&Ben, and Ariana Grande.
Moira dela Torre was the third most streamed female artist, trailing Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande. Camilla Cabello and Billie Eilish rounded out the list of top female artists.
Foreign acts filled the list of most streamed male artists with Ed Sheeran on top, followed by Khalid, Post Malone, Lauv, and Shawn Mendes.
Trailing December Avenue as the most streamed group in the Philippines are Ben&Ben, LANY, BTS, and BLACKPINK.
Fittingly, the Philippines’ most streamed song on Spotify is a collaboration between December Avenue and Moira: “Kung Di Rin Lang Ikaw.”
Here’s the full list of Spotify’s 2019 “wrapped”:
Most Streamed Artists
Most Streamed Male Artists
Most Streamed Female Artists
Most Streamed Local Artists
Most Streamed Groups
Most Streamed Tracks
- “Kung Di Rin Lang Ikaw” - December Avenue, Moira dela Torre
- “Sana” - I Belong to the Zoo
- “Kahit Ayaw Mo Na” - This Band
- “Maybe the Night” - Ben&Ben
- “Sunflower” - Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse - Post Malone, Swae Lee
Most Streamed Albums
- Lover - Taylor Swift
- Malibu Nights - LANY
- Hollywood’s Bleeding - Post Malone
- thank u, next - Ariana Grande
- Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes
Spotify Wrapped 2019 Global Top Lists
Most Streamed Albums
- WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? - Billie Eilish
- Hollywood’s Bleeding - Post Malone
- thank u, next - Ariana Grande
- No.6 Collaborations Project - Ed Sheeran
- Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes
- “Señorita” - Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
- “bad guy” - Billie Eilish
- “Sunflower” - Post Malone, Swae Lee
- “7 Rings” - Ariana Grande
- “Old Town Road - Remix” - Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus
Most Streamed Podcasts
- The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- Gemischtes Hack
- Fest & Flauschig
- The Misfits Podcast
Most Streamed Podcast Genres
- Comedy
- Society & Culture
- True Crime
- News
- Health & Fitness
– Rappler.com