MANILA, Philippines – Remember 98 Degrees? If so, you're in for a treat – the 90s quartet will be performing their greatest hits in Manila, Cebu, and Davao for An Evening with 98 Degrees: The Philippine Tour in 2020.

Their Philippine tour will begin on February 16, 2020 at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City, followed by a Cebu show at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino on February 19, 2020. The boys' last show will be on February 25, 2020 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Tickets will be available via SM Tickets on Friday, December 6. The time of ticket sales has yet to be announced.

This is the "first time in 19 years" that Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons, and Justin Jeffre will be performing for the Philippines, according to Manila Concert Scene.

98 Degrees is known for their singles, "I Do (Cherish You)," "Because Of You," "True To Your Heart," "The Hardest Thing," and "My Everything." – Rappler.com