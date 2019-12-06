MANILA, Philippines – Without any warning, Taylor Swift announced that she would release a special holiday song on December 5, and the video has just premiered, to the delight of Swifties all over the world.

The song, "Christmas Tree Farm," has all the elements of a Christmas classic: heavy nostalgia, jingle bells in the background, and lyrics about mistletoe, a crackling fire, and Christmas wishes come true.

The official music video is a gift for Taylor's fans, filled with footage of baby Taylor from Christmases past.

Could this be this generation's "All I Want For Christmas Is You?" If the attention the video has gotten just minutes since its release is any indication, it very well may be.

What do you think of Taylor's Christmas song? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com