MANILA, Philippines – Lead vocalist of South Korean pop-rock band CNBLUE Jung Yong-hwa is heading to Manila for a March 6, 2020 concert at the SM Mall of Asia arena.

Ticket prices for the Still 622 concert are as follows:

SVIP Standing: P13,500

VIP standing: P10,500

Lower Box A: P8,500

Lower Box B: P5,500

Lower Box C: P3,500

Tickets go on sale starting 10 am on Thursday, December 12, via SM Tickets.

Still 622 is the 30-year-old musician-actor's first solo tour around Asia. He was last in Manila in December 2017 for CNBLUE's concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

Yong-hwa he debuted with CNBLUE in 2010 with their first single, "I'm A Loner." As a solo artist, he released his first album, One Fine Day, in 2015. He began his acting career on You're Beautiful in 2009, and starred in several other TV dramas afterwards.

He completed his two-year mandatory military service last November 3. Upon his discharge, Yong-hwa told his fans that he would show his "more mature and admirable side." – Rappler.com