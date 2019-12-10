MANILA, Philippines – Canadian singer Avril Lavigne is coming to perform in Manila on May 20, 2020 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Concert promoter WilBros Live confimed the news on Tuesday, December 10, on their social media accounts.

Announcement

Hey. Hey. You. You. @AvrilLavigne!! #HeadAboveWaterWorldTour in MANILA

May 20, 2020 at the Araneta Coliseum



Tickets go on-sale December 21https://t.co/QGwxIvLNCw and TicketNet outlets #AvrilLavigneManila2020 pic.twitter.com/YBnsLEost0 — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) December 10, 2019

The Manila concert is part of the singer's "Head Above Water World Tour."

Tickets will go on sale starting December 21 on TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets.

Avril is known for her pop punk music since the early 2000's. Some of her big hits include "Complicated," "Sk8er Boi," "I'm with You," and "My Happy Ending." – Rappler.com