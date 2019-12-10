Avril Lavigne is coming to Manila in 2020
MANILA, Philippines – Canadian singer Avril Lavigne is coming to perform in Manila on May 20, 2020 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Concert promoter WilBros Live confimed the news on Tuesday, December 10, on their social media accounts.
Announcement— Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) December 10, 2019
Hey. Hey. You. You. @AvrilLavigne!! #HeadAboveWaterWorldTour in MANILA
May 20, 2020 at the Araneta Coliseum
Tickets go on-sale December 21https://t.co/QGwxIvLNCw and TicketNet outlets #AvrilLavigneManila2020 pic.twitter.com/YBnsLEost0
The Manila concert is part of the singer's "Head Above Water World Tour."
Tickets will go on sale starting December 21 on TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets.
Avril is known for her pop punk music since the early 2000's. Some of her big hits include "Complicated," "Sk8er Boi," "I'm with You," and "My Happy Ending." – Rappler.com