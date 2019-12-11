MANILA, Philippines – Since U2 landed in Manila on December 9, members of the band have been spotted all over the metro.

On Tuesday morning, December 11, busker Tek Cortez was seen singing with someone who appears to be the band's frontman Bono at Bonifacio High Street. The video quickly went viral.

After scrolling back on Tek's page, however, you can see that the original video was posted on July 5.

The singer, it turns out, is Pavel Sfera, who played Bono in a U2 tribute gig at 12 Monkeys Music Hall on July 11.

Here's what the band actually got up to in Manila:

Dinner at Grace Park

Bono and guitarist the Edge went straight from the airport to Grace Park restaurant on Monday, December 9, along with the Edge's wife and U2's managers. They ended up dining with the restaurant's owner – who was named Asia's Best Female Chef in 2016 – Margarita Fores, and her family and staff.

Press conference with the Philippine Red Cross

Bono then held a press conference at the headquarters of the Philippine Red Cross in Mandaluyong, where he led the launch of a national-scale drone blood delivery system in the Philippines, and spoke about human rights, sending a "soft message" to President Rodrigo Duterte by saying "you can't compromise on human rights."

Pintxos at Donosti

After the press conference, Bono was spotted at Donosti, a Spanish restaurant at NAC Tower in Taguig. Donosti's operations manager Tippi Tambunting then posted a photo with the rocker.

Dining at Agimat

Also on December 10, the Edge and his wife (along with – surprise! – chef Mario Batali), dined at Agimat Foraging Bar and Kitchen in Makati where they were apparently "blown away by the food."

On December 11, wherever else members of the band may wander to, one thing's for sure: they'll be ending the day at the Philippine Arena, where they're playing their first ever concert in the country. – Rappler.com