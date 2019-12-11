MANILA, Philippines – For the first time ever, Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez and Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo will be performing together in one concert, entitled Unified.

VIVA Live, the live entertainment arm of VIVA Entertainment, confirmed the news on Instagram.

Unified is happening on February 14 and 15, 2020 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The shows start at 8 pm.

Tickets are available starting on Sunday, December 15 via TicketNet outlets. – Rappler.com