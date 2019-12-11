Regine Velasquez, Sarah Geronimo to perform in joint concert
MANILA, Philippines – For the first time ever, Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez and Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo will be performing together in one concert, entitled Unified.
VIVA Live, the live entertainment arm of VIVA Entertainment, confirmed the news on Instagram.
Unified is happening on February 14 and 15, 2020 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The shows start at 8 pm.
Tickets are available starting on Sunday, December 15 via TicketNet outlets. – Rappler.com
“Every bottle matters. Help us in collecting and recycling our plastic bottles so they do not end up as waste in our environment. Be part of our journey towards a World Without Waste.”