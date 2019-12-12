MANILA, Philippines – U2 played their first concert in the Philippines on December 11 – a treat for the Irish rock band’s fans who have been waiting to see them live for decades.

The fact that it took them this long was not lost on the band – frontman Bono thanked the crowd for their patience – both on the day of the concert, and over the decades.

“I know it’s taken a while getting everybody in to the arena tonight. It took us 4 decades, but we feel very welcome. This is for sure gonna be the best show we ever played in Manila,” Bono said early on in the show.

It turned out to be worth the wait for those in attendance – the band played 25 songs, including some of their biggest hits, with versions as they’ve never played before.

The show kicked off with “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” ended with “One.” In between they played their entire Joshua Tree album, as well as songs like “Bad” giving way to their cover of David Bowie’s “Heroes,” which they dedicated to Red Cross volunteers and journalists, and “Ultra Violet,” which they dedicated to Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, and other gamechanging Filipinas.

Whether you missed the concert, or attended and would like to keep the memory of it on loop, here’s a playlist that includes U2's Philippine set list in the order they played it:

– Rappler.com