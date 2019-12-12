MANILA, Philippines – Not that it comes as a surprise, really, but feisty singer-songwriter-flutist Lizzo is 2019's Entertainer of the Year, according to TIME magazine – and no, this truth doesn't hurt at all.

The 31-year-old musician and spicy poster girl of self-love is making her catchy, empowering tunes and contagious stage presence known to the world, finally – considering that she's been making music since 2015.

She rose to international fame in 2019 when her 2016 sleeper hit, "Truth Hurts," dominated the Billboard chart at No. 1, followed by 2016's "Good As Hell." Lizzo's 3rd studio album, Cuz I Love You, was released in April 2019, and produced two more hits, "Juice" and "Tempo."



Many have asked: Why were we so late to the Lizzo party?

"I've been doing positive music for a long-ass time," she said in a TIME interview.

"Then the culture changed. There were a lot of things that weren't popular but existed, like body positivity, which at first was a form of protest for fat bodies and black women and has now become a trendy, commercialized thing. Now I've seen it reach the mainstream. Suddenly I'm mainstream!"

Lizzo has 8 Grammy nominations to her name this year, leading the pack, and continues to make her presence felt on Billboard's album and singles charts.

Aside from the breakout star's pop-rap prowess, Lizzo's infectious self-confidence, authentic charm, and inspirational message have landed her on the covers of British Vogue, Billboard, Allure, and Elle, as well as in many fans' – especially young girls' – hearts. – Rappler.com