MANILA, Philippines – On Wednesday, December 11, tens of thousands of people packed the world’s largest indoor arena to witness the biggest act ever to perform in the Philippines since the Beatles.

Fans who waited for U2's Philippine concert were not disappointed as the rock icons played 25 songs, including some of their biggest hits. (LISTEN: U2's Philippine concert playlist)

"It has been a long, long road that has brought us to Manila," U2 frontman Bono told fans. He also apologized to the fans for making them wait for "40 years" and thanked them for their patience.

As expected, U2 weaved into their performance social commentary and their advocacies, especially human rights. The concert was held just a day after Human Rights Day.

U2 paid tribute to Red Cross volunteers and journalists, and also to female gamechangers all over the world, including Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa.

The concert also lived up to the hype of being a visual feast.

– Rappler.com