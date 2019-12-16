CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lourdes Maglinte is only 23 but she is not new to Cebu’s growing music scene.



4 years after winning Vispop 3.0 with her Bisaya hit “Buwag Balik,” she released her debut album on November 30.







The 11-track album dropped under Cebuano label 22 Tango Records and was produced by veteran musician Cattski Espina.

If you’re familiar with Lourdes’ folk-inspired “Empty Sheets,” this album takes her sound in another direction focusing on her R&B and soul sensibilities.





And the songs will take you on a ride.

For lovelorn, listen to “Save Someday.” For an empowerment anthem theme check out “Fuck Feelings.” And for something unapologetically feminist, listen to “Vagina Song.”

All of the songs are in English and whether you’re from Luzon, Visayas or Mindanao, the album has track everyone can latch on to.



Check it out here:







You can also download the album on Deezer, Amazon Music and Apple Music.

