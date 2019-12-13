MANILA, Philippines – Guess the Philippines isn't "super far" for American indie-pop trio LANY, as they make another return to the country on February 2, 2020.

Paul Klein, Jake Goss, and Les Priest of LANY will be headlining the Plus 63 Music and Arts Festival in Cebu City, along with local acts Sepia Times, Mandaue Nights, and Three Legged Men.

Tickets for the festival will be available starting 10 am on Monday, December 16, and can be purchased via Plus63's website.

It's pretty obvious LANY loves their Filipinos so bad – the group was last in Manila for a July 2019 concert, which lasted 3 shows. Prior to that, LANY’s last visit in Manila was in 2017, where they performed on April 5 and 6 at the Araneta Coliseum, in Wanderland in March, and around select Ayala Malls.

LANY is known for hits such as “ILYSB,” “Super Far,” “Malibu Nights,” "Thru These Tears," "Thick and Thin," and more. – Rappler.com