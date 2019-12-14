MANILA, Philippines – Rachelle Ann Go is bringing Broadway and West End home to Manila, as she stars in a homecoming concert, set for February 14, 2020.

The concert will be held at the Marriott Grand Ballroom at Resorts World Manila in Pasay. It will be directed by Paul Basinilio, with musical direction by Marc Lopez.

Rachelle recently returned to the Philippines after spending years abroad as an actress on Broadway in Manhattan and in London’s West End.

In November, Rachelle capped her run playing Eliza Schuyler, one of the main roles in the West End production of Hamilton. The performance earned her the Best Actress title in the 2018 BroadwayWorld UK awards.

Before playing Eliza, she made her debut on Broadway as Gigi Van Tranh in Miss Saigon. She later played the same role in the West End revival of the play.

Tickets to her homecoming concert range from P1,618 to P9,169, and will be available soon. – Rappler.com