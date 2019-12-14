'Zebianna' lyric video is top music video for YouTube PH in 2019
MANILA, Philippines – The lyric video for the song Zebianna by Skusta Clee is the top video in YouTube Philippines’ music category for 2019, the video platform said Saturday, December 14.
YouTube announced on December 14 the top videos per category on the platform for its annual YouTube rewind.
Rounding out the list are the following videos under the music category:
- ZEBBIANA Lyric Video - Skusta Clee (Prod. by Flip-D)
- BLACKPINK - 'Kill This Love' M/V
- O.C. Dawgs perform "Pauwi Nako" LIVE on Wish 107.5 Bus
- Allmo$t performs "Dalaga" LIVE on Wish 107.5 Bus
- Arvey - Dalaga (Lyric Video)
- Pricetagg (feat. CLR) performs "Kontrabida" LIVE on Wish 107.5 Bus
- BTS (방탄소년단) '작은것들을위한시 (Boy With Luv) feat. Halsey' Official MV
- Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita
- ZAYN, Zhavia Ward - A Whole New World (End Title) (From "Aladdin")
- December Avenue - Huling Sandali (OFFICIAL LYRIC VIDEO)
– Rappler.com