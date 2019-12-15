An Ilocano father would buries a pen and paper with a newborn’s afterbirth under a tree to prepare the child to a writer’s career; or a stethoscope, if they want a doctor.

When Minervina Dario Singson was born on December 14, her father wrapped her in music sheets.

That was 100 years ago. Now Minervina has composed 100 songs and even set to music all the 150 psalms in the Bible.

During her birthday celebration, her grandchildren, students, and scholars took turns singing some of her compositions including “Fireflies,” “Echoes from the Meadows,” “Oblation” and “Intay Lagipen”; the last sung every morning in Candon City because it has become the “Candon Hymn.”

Minervina’s parents Don Jose Dario and Dona Rosario Liquete were her first music teachers who once conducted the Candon orchestra when she was in Grade VII. She was one of the first students of the University of the Philippines College of Music and was given full scholarship during her first semester. She majored in piano and voice, and was said to easily reach E flat.

She was also approached by movie outfits but she refused because she cannot speak Tagalog.

She met Dr. Leonilo Singson, who operated on her for appendicitis, and they married on 1943. She briefly taught voice culture and solfeggio at the Rosary College of Vigan. After that, she became a full-time mother, bearing eight children, including former Rep. Eric Singson.

It was in the late 1960s when she met Abbot Santos Rabang, who was one of the assistant priests in Candon. Minervina used to sing and play the church organ then and Abbot Rabang encouraged her to be a composer.

“In 1971, I entered the Trappist Monastery in Jordan, Guimaras Island in Iloilo. One day, i sent a copy of my poem, “Fireflies” to Mrs. Singson. In no time, she set it into music and sent the musical score. It was beautiful and prayerful,” Abbot Rabang recalled.

It was the beginning of the collaboration between the accidental composer and a shy monk.

For Minervina, it was more of a miracle for her. She was in church when an estampita fell on her feet. It has a poem on it which she put to music as “Symphony to Our Lady.”

In 1998, Minervina formed the Centennial Choir and composed Ilocano marches like “Intay Lagipen,” “Puyopoy ti Ili” and “Darapidap.” These were included in the only CD she produced.

Even in her 90s, she still played the piano in the annual concerts she held.

Her children also set up the MDS Heritage Music Foundation to spread her legacy. The foundation has sent Candon students to music degrees at St. Paul Conservatory of Music in Manila. More than 300 students also had violin, voice, percussion and wind instrument classes with the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra.

“Helping the youth by teaching and supporting them has become my life,” Minervina, now known as Lola Ambin, said.

“I’m also inspired by the parents of these children who are willing to let them pursue music so i continue to help thm,” she added.

“I think it was meant that I would share the little that I know.” – Rappler.com