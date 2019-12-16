MANILA, Philippines – Tickets to the Manila concert of rising Pinoy idol group SB19 on December 28 at the Cuneta Astrodome were sold out in 3 minutes, the group said on Twitter Monday, December 16.

"A'TIN, we successfully filled out all 3,500 seats in just 3 minutes! Thank you very much for patiently waiting. We're sorry for making you nervous Let's all have fun on December 28!" said the group, addressing their fans.

In another post, the group urged those who registered for tickets but aren't sure they'd make it to email their managee and cancel their slot instead. "A'TIN! We know that a lot of you weren't able to get tickets. So for those who registered but aren’t sure of attending, please send us an email at ticketing.showbt@gmail.com if you want to cancel your slot."

[NOTICE: SB19 MANILA CONCERT TICKET REGISTRATION]



SB19 is made up of members Sejun, Stell, Ken, Josh, and Justin. They debuted late 2018 with their single, "Tilaluha," and became viral in July 2019 with their music video for "Go Up."

The group was trained by the local branch of Korean entertainment agency ShowBT. They made it to the Billboard Next Big Sound chart last November, landing number 6 among global artists and behind K-pop band A.C.E.

They were also among the most searched personalities in Google's recap of the Philippines' trending topics in 2019. – Rappler.com