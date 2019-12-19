MANILA, Philippines – Harry Styles gave the internet an early Christmas present: his own cover of Lizzo's hit song "Juice."

Harry took on the Grammy nominee's song at the BBC Live Lounge wearing a pearl necklace, high-waisted trousers, suspenders, and a shirt with his name on it, giving new meaning to one of the song's most iconic lyrics: "No I'm not a snack at all, baby I'm the whole damn meal."

People also seemed to show appreciation for him not changing the lyrics to the song's bridge, which goes, "Somebody come get this man, I think he got lost in my DMs."

Lizzo, who was recently named TIME Magazine's Entertainer of the Year, seemed to approve of the cover, sharing the video on Twitter with the caption: "You know what this means right....?"

You know what this means right....? @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/gU3FIWGaTl — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 19, 2019

If Lizzo is hinting at a collab, then this cover will be the gift that keeps on giving.

Harry, who rose to fame with boy band One Direction, was at the BBC Live Lounge to promote his new solo album, Fine Line, which was released on December 13. The album is his second solo project, following Sign of the Times. – Rappler.com