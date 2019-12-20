MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, emo kids, Jimmy Eat World is coming to Manila!

The emo/alternative rock group is touring Asia in 2020, stopping in Manila for the first time to perform at the New Frontier Theater on March 12.

Concert promoter Pulp Live World made the announcement via social media.

The wait is over. Finally, we get to rock and roll to the timeless music of @jimmyeatworld. The iconic band is set to play their very first show in the country!#JIMMYEATWORLDinManila is on 3/12/2020, 8PM at @NewFrontierPh.



Tickets go on sale on 12/30, 10AM via @TicketNetPH. pic.twitter.com/aFM9MU6kZs — PULP Live World (@PULPLiveWorld) December 20, 2019

The band is promoting their 10th studio album, Surviving, which they released in October 2019.

The band, composed of Jim Adkins, Tom Linton, Rick Burch, and Zack Lind, first came together in 1993. They've since won over emo kids' hearts with albums like Bleed American, Futures, Chase This Light, and Integrity Blues.

Tickets for Jimmy Eat World's Manila show go on sale on December 30 at 10 am via TicketNet. Ticket prices range from P2,500 to P4,500. – Rappler.com