

MANILA, Philippines – Actor-singer James Reid and rapper-singer Curtismith are headed for Orange County, California to perform for the Overpass Music Festival, happening on March 7, 2020.



Kapamilya star Reid and Filipino songwriter Curtismith, known in real life as Mito Fabie, are the only Philippine acts playing for the music fest so far. Overpass will be headlined by American R&B singer-songwriter Jhene Aiko.

Other acts include Thai musician Phum Viphurit, Malaysian artist Yuna, South Korean WINNER member Min-ho, Duckwrth, DPR Live, Full Crate, SoSuperSam, Sylo Nozra, and more. – Rappler.com