MANILA, Philippines – Sarah Geronimo’s “Tala” has enjoyed a renaissance recently. The now-iconic dance sequence from the song’s music video is now at the center of everything from Tiktok videos to a Tala Dance Challenge to Christmas party performances.

At the height of the “Tala” craze, Sarah and the dance sequence’s original choreographer Georcelle Dapat-Sy of G-Force took to YouTube to thank people for the support “Tala” has gotten 3 years after its release.

Sarah gave a special shoutout to the LGBT community, who have been some of the most active proponents and participants of the dance craze.

“Sa LGBT community, talagang tinangkilik nila ’yung song na ’to pati ’yung choreography,” she said. (To the LGBT community, you really popularized this song, especially the choreography.)

She also thanked drag queen Bench Hipolito, a Sarah G impersonator who has performed “Tala” at LGBT nightclub O Bar, and has no doubt contributing to its revival.

Sarah and Georcelle also thanked the popsters (Sarah’s fans), and fans of G-Force – and teased that they may be doing a new version of the dance.

“Gawa tayo ng something new (let's make something new),” said Georcelle.

“New version? Version 2.0?” Sarah added, before saying, “Abangan ’nyo po ’yan (wait for it).”

In the meantime, here’s the official music video of “Tala,” whether you need a reference so you can join the dance challenge, or simply acquaint yourself with the Philippines’ new national anthem:

