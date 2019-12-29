MANILA, Philippines – Singer and songwriter Joji will be performing at the 2020 edition of Wanderland, a Philippine music festival.

Wanderland made the announcement on Sunday, December 29, via their social media pages.

The 27-year-old Joji is a Japanese singer, songwriter, and producer who first rose to fame as a YouTube personality. He released his first studio album, BALLADS 1, in 2018.

Wanderland had earlier announced in November 2019 the first "wave" of artists who will be performing during the two-day festival. Joji joins a mix of foreign and local artists, including Foals, Sabrina Claudio, Ben&Ben, Ari Lennox, IV of Spades, Raveena, Bruno Major, Omar Apollo, Novo Amor, Flu, and Ysanygo.

Wanderland is set to happen on March 7 and 8, 2020, at the Filinvest City Events Grounds. The two-day festival features top artists from both the Philippines and abroad. The 2019 festival was headlined by Two Door Cinema Club, The Kooks, and Honne.

The festival, by Karpos Multimedia, is also presented by Globe. Tickets are on sale at the Wanderland website. – Rappler.com