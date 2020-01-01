DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Siakol's guitarist Anthony “Miniong” Cervantes announced on Tuesday, December 31, that he was quitting the band, which has become synonymous to the rock scene that dominated the country in the '90s.

In a Facebook post, Cervantes, who has been Siakol guitarist since the group's founding in Parañaque in 1994, said he was quitting because his bandmates are always disagreeing.

“Paalam SIAKOL... Pahinga na muna si MINIONG...Salamat sa aking mga kabanda na hindi magkasundo.. At salamat mga Siakolista!,” Cervantes wrote on Facebook. He followed this with the hashtags #akonalangangaayaw #signingoff #miniong #ayawnyonatalagangmagayos #unhealthyna #burnout and #bahalanasiakolissiakol.

It has been an open book that things have not always been rosy in Siakol, especially between vocalist Noel Palomo and bassist Wowie Flores.

In May 2016, Palomo and Flores engaged in a fistfight while performing at the Club Velvet in Davao City.

The fistfight led to the cancelation of the gig.

In a subsequent video post, Palomo downplayed the incident, saying fistfights are part of Siakol's performance.

“What you saw was a product of imagination. Because there were many of us, the venue became so hot but it's part of the show,” he added.

In comments to his post, fans urged Cervantes, who had formed another band – Pseudo Red – to continue with Siakol, saying the tension would soon pass.

Other Siakol members have not responded to Cervantes' post as of yet. – Rappler.com