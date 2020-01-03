MANILA, Philippines – The Kings are back!

After going on hiatus with its members entering mandatory military service, K-pop boy band BIGBANG is making quite the comeback as it joins the lineup of artists for the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Coachella, which runs for two weekends in April, announced their full lineup of artists on January 3.

BIGBANG is set to perform on the festival's Friday shows on April 10 and April 17. The group includes members G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, and Daesung. One of it's members, Seungri, retired from the entertainment industry in March 2019 after he was accused of offering prostitutes to investors in his nightclub, Burning Sun.

Another K-pop act, hip-hop group Epik High, is part of Coachella's Sunday line-up, with performances slated for April 12 and April 19.

Weekend 1 is sold out Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

For 2020, Coachella's headliners include Rage Against the Machine for the Friday shows, Travis Scott for the Saturday shows, and Frank Ocean for the Sunday shows.

Other artists on the Coachella lineup include Calvin Harris, Run the Jewels, Flume, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lana del Rey, and FKA Twigs.

Coachella will be held in Indio, California from April 10 to 12, and April 17 to 19. Tickets for the first weekend are already sold out. – Rappler.com