MANILA, Philippines – Rising Filipino idol group SB19 is set to perform at the annual University of the Philippines (UP) Fair, alongside a lineup of other artists that include OPM mainstays Ebe Dancel, Callalily, Unique Salonga, UDD and Slapshock.

They are set to perform on Monday, February 10, at the UP Sunken Garden. It's the first-ever Monday stage at the UP Fair, which was held from Tuesdays to Saturdays in previous runs. (READ: UP Fair: More than just a concert)

SB19 has been on the rise since they debuted in 2018. The group trained with a Korean company, ShowBT, and their music is produced by Korean producers, but their song lyrics are in Tagalog or Taglish.

The band released their latest single "Alab" on December 25, 2019 – their third song after their hits "Tilaluha" and "Go Up."

They had a landmark year in 2019, landing on Billboard's Next Big Sound chart in 2019, and topping Google Philippines' list of most searched male personalities in December 2019. On December 16, they also sold out all tickets to their Cuneta Astrodome concert in just 3 minutes.

They kicked off the year with another milestone when they became the first Filipino act to debut on Billboard's Social 50 list. – Rappler.com