MANILA, Philippines – P-pop boy band SB19 gave their fans a Christmas treat when they released their latest single “Alab” on December 25.

On January 9, they kicked off the new year with the song’s official music video, which they released on their official YouTube channel on January 9 after #SB19ALABMV had been trending on Twitter throughout the day.

The video featured fast-paced dance sequences performed by the group against different backdrops.

SB19 is a Korean-trained boy band composed of Sejun, Josh (lead rapper and dancer), Stell (vocalist and lead dancer), Ken (main dancer and vocalist), and Justin (vocalist and visual).

The fast-rising boyband debuted in 2018 with the song “Tilaluha,” and soon gained traction with the video release of their choreography-heavy “Go Up” in July 2019. – Rappler.com