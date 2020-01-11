MANILA, Philippines – Kim Hyoyeon, member of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation, is heading to Manila for a live DJ set on February 8, 2020, at House Manila, Resorts World Manila.

Regular tickets cost P5,000 each and have been available since January 6, 2020 via Ticket2Me. VIP rooms are already sold out.

Guests can also get their tickets at the FanLive HQ along Timog Avenue, Quezon City.



Hyoyeon debuted in 2007 as a member of Girls' Generation. She launched her solo music career as DJ Hyo in 2016. Her latest electronic dance single is called "Badster," which she released in July 2019. – Rappler.com