MANILA, Philippines – After performing at the Sydney Opera House in Australia, Grammy-nominated singer Lizzo spread the love off stage as she dropped by the warehouse of a nonprofit in Victoria to thank volunteers that have been working to help those affected by the Australia bushfires.

On their Facebook page on January 8, Foodbank Australia said, "Beautiful Lizzo stopped by our Foodbank Victoria warehouse today to thank our hardworking team and vollies who have been working tirelessly for the past 6 days."

"What a star. She even packed hampers for fire-affected regions. Thank you for the support," they said.

The post included two photos of Lizzo packing relief goods and smiling with a volunteer.

The nonprofit also shared photos and a video of Lizzo's visit on their Instagram.

The Australian bushfires – which started in September – have been the worst the country has seen in years. The disaster has destroyed over 2,000 homes and burned rougly 8 million hectares of land.

It has also caused the death of an estimated one billion animals, and has left a toxic smoke haze over Australia's major cities.

The destruction has prompted many celebrities to donate to bushfire relief efforts – including Aussie A-listers Nicole Kidman, Russel Crowe, Chris Hemsworth, and Margot Robbie. Lizzo also previously pledged to donate.

Fil-Aussie celebrities including Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and actress Anne Curtis have also called for help, linking relief organizations on their social media pages, and encouraging their followers to donate. – Rappler.com