MANILA, Philippines – The Stray Kids are bringing their District 9: Unlock world tour to Manila on April 25, 2020 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.

The 8-member South Korean group announced the news on their official Twitter account on Monday, January 13.

Stray Kids(스트레이 키즈)

World Tour ‘District 9 : Unlock’

Announcement Part 2



OSAKA

SINGAPORE

MANILA

MADRID

BERLIN

LONDON

BRUSSELS

PARIS

MOSCOW

BANGKOK

JAKARTA

YOKOHAMA#StrayKids #스트레이키즈 #District9_Unlock#YouMakeStrayKidsStay#StrayKidsComeback pic.twitter.com/CmRsLksltC — Stray Kids (@Stray_Kids) January 13, 2020

Other cities on their tour line-up include Osaka, Singapore, Madrid, Berlin, London, Brussels, Paris, Moscow, Bangkok, Jakarta, and Yokohama.



The boys' last time in Manila was in April 2019 for a concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

Stray Kids is comprised of members Bang Chan, Changbin, Han, Lee Know, Seungmin, Hyunjin, Felix, and I.N. Originally a 9-member band, member Woojin left the group in October 2019.

Stray Kids is the youngest K-pop group handled by entertainment agency JYP Entertainment. The group debuted in 2018 after appearing on a reality program of the same name. – Rappler.com