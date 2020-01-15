MANILA, Philippines – US-based artists Bambu and Rocky Rivera are headed to the Philippines to join local rap stars Gloc-9, Shanti Dope, Abra and more for the FlipTop Festival 2020.

Joining them on the line up of over 200 artists are Shehyee, PriceTagg, Ron Henley, Al James, Illustrado, Shernan, Sinio, Tipsy D, Smugglaz, Zaito, Dello, Kemikal Ali, Arbie Won, and Supreme Fist.

The festival celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Fliptop rap battle league, which was founded by Alaric Riam Yuson aka Anygma and two others.

The league, which features rappers battling it out with written and freestyle lyrics, has since started a cultural phenomenon and become a platform that launched the careers of the likes of Loonie, Abra, Shehyee, Zaito, Sinio, Tipsy D, and Shernan.

FlipTop Battle League's channel has also since earned more than 1.5 billion views on Youtube to date, beating international records with viral content. The movement has pioneered both battle rap and Filipino hip-hop.

"The quality and quantity of both hip-hop music and battle rap is constantly setting new bars," Alaric said.

"More and more regions are organizing and seeking to develop their respective local scenes. And lastly, the positive effects of all of our hard work in each and everyone’s personal lives. This is considering the context of how hip-hop used to be perceived – lowly and unworthy of attention, much less pursuing. Now, everyone wants in on it, vultures included. Back then, one would be considered lucky to get to perform in the surrounding neighborhoods," he said.

The FlipTop Festival 2020 will be held on February 7 and 8, 2020 at Aseana City.

Alaric added that the FlipTop Festival will feature more than just battle rap, and will include other styles and forms of hip-hop.

"The festival aims to really be as inclusive as possible, and more importantly, to have everyone represented properly,” Alaric said. "As much as hip-hop has grown in the last decade, with every element, region, style, and era, it’s really not easy to make sure that no one is left out. So ultimately, we’ll try to achieve that; to get literally everyone to really represent and celebrate what we’ve accomplished as a culture."

More details on the festival, including the full lineup, will be announced soon on FlipTop's official website and Facebook page. – Rappler.com