MANILA,Philippines – It seems that the "Tala" craze is seeping into the rest of the world as the Sarah Geronimo song made its debut on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart this week.

The chart ranks the top downloaded songs for the week, based on sales data compiled by Nielsen Music.

On Twitter on Friday, January 17, Billboard shared a list of debuts on the chart, with "Tala" entering at No. 12.

Other debuts are all from South Korean artists: "Winter Flower" by singer-songwriter Younha featuring RM topping the chart at No. 1, "Answer" by boy band Ateez at No. 6, "Boy, Girl" by girl group Loona at No. 14, "Horizon" also by Ateez at No. 18, and "My Love" by Baekhyun at No. 20.

"Tala" was the lead single off Sarah's 2015 album The Great Unknown, and was warmly received by both critics and fans when it was first released. (PLAYLIST: A celebration of dance pop and the immortality of 'Tala')

Years later, the song has had a resurgence after the choreography from its music video sparked an internet dance challenge. – Rappler.com