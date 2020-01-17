MANILA, Philippines – Celebrate the Year of the Rat at Binondo's Chinese New Year Countdown 2020 Street Party, happening on Friday, January 24 at Plaza San Lorenzo Ruiz, Binondo, Manila.

The street party is from 7 pm to midnight, and will have performances from top OPM acts Parokya ni Edgar, Sponge Cola, Gloc-9, Shanti Dope, and Ex Batallion.

Before midnight, a 30-minute firework show will be displayed. On Saturday, January 25, a Grand Float Parade will travel the streets of Binondo and Sta. Cruz, featuring special celebrity guests.

Admission is free for both days. – Rappler.com