MANILA, Philippines – Here’s something Filipino ARMYs can sing about: BTS’ recent release “Black Swan” was co-written by Filipino songwriters Vince Nantes and August Rigo.

Both Vince and August shared the release of the song on their Instagram pages

Vince and August were also listed as producers in the credits of the song’s music video, along with Big Hit Entertainment producer PDogg, BTS rapper RM, and American rapper Clyde Kelly.

“Black Swan” – and its accompanying art film music video – was released on January 17 as the new single from their upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7, which is set to be released on February 21.

Ahead of the album release, BTS are performing “Black Swan” live for the first time on The Late Late Show with James Corden on January 28. – Rappler.com