MANILA, Philippines – Singer Billie Eilish is coming to Manila for a concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on September 5, MMI announced on Monday, January 20.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale via smtickets.com on February 2.

Billie, 18, kickstarted her career when her song "Ocean Eyes" first got the attention of the world in 2016. In 2019, she released when we all fall asleep, where do we go? to critical and commercial acclaim.

She was recently announced as the artist chosen to sing the theme song of the James Bond movie No Time To Die. – with report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com