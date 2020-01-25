LOS ANGELES, USA – Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26 (Monday, January 27 in the Philippines).

Album of the Year

Bon Iver, i, i

Lana Del Rey, Norman Fucking Rockwell!

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, thank u, next

H.E.R., I Used To Know Her

Lil Nas X, 7

Lizzo, Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)

Vampire Weekend, Father Of The Bride

Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song

Bon Iver, "Hey, Ma"

Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"

H.E.R., "Hard Place"

Khalid, "Talk"

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

Post Malone and Swae Lee, "Sunflower"

Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting

Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, "Always Remember Us This Way" (from A Star Is Born)

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, "Bad Guy"

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, "Bring My Flowers Now"

H.E.R., Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris and Rodney Jerkins, "Hard Place"

Taylor Swift, "Lover"

Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff, "Norman Fucking Rockwell!"

Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, "Someone You Loved"

Lizzo, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic and Jesse Saint John, "Truth Hurts"

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

Best Music Video

The Chemical Brothers, "We've Got to Try"

Gary Clark Jr, "This Land"

FKA twigs, "Cellophane"

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Tove Lo, "Glad He's Gone"

Best Rap Album

Dreamville, Revenge Of The Dreamers III

Meek Mill, Championships

21 Savage, I Am > I Was

Tyler, The Creator, Igor

YBN Cordae, The Lost Boy

Best Rock Album

Bring Me The Horizon, Amo

Cage The Elephant, Social Cues

The Cranberries, In The End

I Prevail, Trauma

Rival Sons, Feral Roots

Best Pop Vocal Album

Beyonce, The Lion King: The Gift

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, thank u, next

Ed Sheeran, No. 6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift, Lover

Best Alternative Music Album

Big Thief, U.F.O.F.

James Blake, Assume Form

Bon Iver, i, i

Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride

Thom Yorke, Anima

Best World Music Album

Altin Gun, Gece

Bokante & Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley, What Heat

Burna Boy, African Giant

Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet, Fanm D'Ayiti

Angelique Kidjo, Celia

