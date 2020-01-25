MANILA, Philippines – K-pop sensations WINNER arrived in Manila on Friday, January 24, ahead of their concert at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The 4-member group landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), where fans awaited their arrival.

They met some of their Filipino fans in a fansign event on the same day they arrived.

WINNER – which includes Yoon, Mino, Hoony, and Jinu – are set to perform their Cross Tour for Filipino fans on January 25. Their Asian tour also Taipei, Jakarta, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore.

The group previously performed in Manila in November 2018 – their first concert in the country as a headlining act. – Rappler.com