MANILA, Philippines – WINNER's Filipino fans got way more than they expected on Saturday, January 25, when the K-pop boy band danced to Sarah Geronimo's viral hit "Tala".

Yoon, Mino, Hoony, and Jinu performed the song at their Cross Tour concert at the Mall of Asia arena.

Can't get over @ygwinnertv_ dancing to @justsarahgph's Tala!!!#WINNERAtMOAArena #WINNERCROSSTOUR #WINNERCROSSTOURinManila pic.twitter.com/bBL4CU7yAR — MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) January 25, 2020

"Tala," a song off Sarah's 2015 album The Great Unknown, reemerged as a hit in late 2019 when it sparked an internet dance craze. (PLAYLIST: A celebration of dance pop and the immortality of 'Tala')

Since then, everyone from celebrities to inmates have tried their hand at the complicated choreography from the song's music video.

People's renewed obssession with the song even led to a "Grand Tala Day," hosted by the Sunday variety show ASAP, where Sarah performed the song and led a crowd of people in the now-iconic choreography. – Rappler.com