LIST: Winners, Grammy Awards 2020
MANILA, Philippines – The 2020 awards season in the United States continues.
This time, it's the Grammy Awards – considered among the biggest award-giving bodies in the US – to recognize the best and biggest music stars from the year past. (READ: 5 things to watch for at the Grammys)
The awards take place Monday morning, January 27 (Sunday evening, January 26 in California) at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.
Lizzo and Billie Eilish are among the names to watch out for this year – the two are nominated in the 4 "major" awards.
The show, hosted by Alicia Keys, will also feature two special segments. The first, called "Old Town Road All-Stars" will feature singers Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, K-pop stars BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, “and other surprise guests.” Another special segment to pay tribute to Grammy executive producer Ken Ehrlich will meanwhile feature Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr, and John Legend joined by Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt, and the War And Treaty.
Check this page for updates on who won the key awards in this year's Grammys:
Album of the Year
- Bon Iver, i, i
- Lana Del Rey, Norman Fucking Rockwell!
- Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
- Ariana Grande, thank u, next
- H.E.R., I Used To Know Her
- Lil Nas X, 7
- Lizzo, Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)
- Vampire Weekend, Father Of The Bride
Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song
- Bon Iver, "Hey, Ma"
- Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"
- Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"
- H.E.R., "Hard Place"
- Khalid, "Talk"
- Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
- Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"
- Post Malone and Swae Lee, "Sunflower"
Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting
- Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, "Always Remember Us This Way" (from A Star Is Born)
- Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, "Bad Guy"
- Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, "Bring My Flowers Now"
- H.E.R., Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris and Rodney Jerkins, "Hard Place"
- Taylor Swift, "Lover"
- Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff, "Norman Fucking Rockwell!"
- Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, "Someone You Loved"
- Lizzo, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic and Jesse Saint John, "Truth Hurts"
Best New Artist
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalia
- Tank And The Bangas
- Yola
Best Music Video
- The Chemical Brothers, "We've Got to Try"
- Gary Clark Jr, "This Land"
- FKA twigs, "Cellophane"
- Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
- Tove Lo, "Glad He's Gone"
Best Rap Album
- Dreamville, Revenge Of The Dreamers III
- Meek Mill, Championships
- 21 Savage, I Am > I Was
- Tyler, The Creator, Igor
- YBN Cordae, The Lost Boy
Best Rock Album
- Bring Me The Horizon, Amo
- Cage The Elephant, Social Cues
- The Cranberries, In The End
- I Prevail, Trauma
- Rival Sons, Feral Roots
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Beyonce, The Lion King: The Gift
- Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
- Ariana Grande, thank u, next
- Ed Sheeran, No. 6 Collaborations Project
- Taylor Swift, Lover
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Beyoncé, "Spirit"
- Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"
- Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"
- WINNER: Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"
- Taylor Swift, "You Need To Calm Down"
Best Alternative Music Album
- Big Thief, U.F.O.F.
- James Blake, Assume Form
- Bon Iver, i, i
- Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride
- Thom Yorke, Anima
Best World Music Album
- Altin Gun, Gece
- Bokante & Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley, What Heat
- Burna Boy, African Giant
- Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet, Fanm D'Ayiti
- Angelique Kidjo, Celia
