MANILA, Philippines – The 2020 awards season in the United States continues.

This time, it's the Grammy Awards – considered among the biggest award-giving bodies in the US – to recognize the best and biggest music stars from the year past. (READ: 5 things to watch for at the Grammys)

The awards take place Monday morning, January 27 (Sunday evening, January 26 in California) at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Lizzo and Billie Eilish are among the names to watch out for this year – the two are nominated in the 4 "major" awards.

The show, hosted by Alicia Keys, will also feature two special segments. The first, called "Old Town Road All-Stars" will feature singers Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, K-pop stars BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, “and other surprise guests.” Another special segment to pay tribute to Grammy executive producer Ken Ehrlich will meanwhile feature Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr, and John Legend joined by Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt, and the War And Treaty.

Check this page for updates on who won the key awards in this year's Grammys:

Album of the Year

Bon Iver, i, i

Lana Del Rey, Norman Fucking Rockwell!

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, thank u, next

H.E.R., I Used To Know Her

Lil Nas X, 7

Lizzo, Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)

Vampire Weekend, Father Of The Bride

Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song

Bon Iver, "Hey, Ma"

Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"

H.E.R., "Hard Place"

Khalid, "Talk"

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

Post Malone and Swae Lee, "Sunflower"