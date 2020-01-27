MANILA, Philippines – Soprano singer Sarah Brightman is coming to the Philippines for a concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on June 10.

Wilbros Live is producing the concert, part of the Asia leg in her Hymn in Concert World Tour 2020.

Hymn is Sarah's latest album released in November 9, 2018.

She has partnered with Swarovski for her elaborate costumes and tiaras that will be used for the show.

In a statement, Sarah said she's excited to perform songs from Hymn for the ongoing world tour, which started in 2018.

"Every project I’ve done has come from an emotional place, and I wanted to make something that sounded very beautiful and uplifting. To me, Hymn, suggests joy — a feeling of hope and light, something that is familiar and secure, and I hope that sentiment resonates through the music,” she said.

Sarah earlier teased an announcement on Twitter, posting an emoji of the Philippine flag.

... Get ready ... Details coming on Monday! — Sarah Brightman (@SarahBrightman) January 24, 2020

Sarah is known for her her three-octave range and for pioneering the classical-crossover music movement. She is known for the song "Time to Say Goodbye' with Andrea Bocelli and for her performance in The Phantom of the Opera. She also performed in the 2007 Concert for Diana and the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games.

Tickets to Sarah Brightman's concert go on sale starting February 1. For information, log on to Ticketnet.ph, TicketNet outlets nationwide or call 8911-5555 for more information. – Rappler.com