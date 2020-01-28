MANILA, Philippines – Some of the country's biggest singers recorded a song for the benefit of those displaced by the recent Taal Volcano eruption.

Artists led by Isay Alvarez, Robert Seña, Ice Seguerra, Ebe Dancel, The Company, and Aicelle Santos sang "Tulong Taal," composed by Vehnee Saturno.

In an interview with Pep, Saturno said that he was inspired to write the song after about the eruption on his way back to Manila from Iloilo. He then sought the help of entrepreneur Carl Balita, and the two of them began fund raising efforts.

Actress Isay Alvarez then called up friends about getting together to sing the song.

“Dahil bumaha ng tulong at pagmamahal ang mga kababayan, yung next step ang naisip namin—rehab and livelihood program," Alvarez told Pep.

(Because help and concern from our fellow people were pouring in, the next step we thought of was rehab and livelihood programs.)

“Yes, I was the one who contacted friends from industry to help out. Not easy in the beginning, pero naayos naman," she added.



A benefit concert titled Tulong Taal: A Musical Collaboration for Taal is scheduled on Saturday, February 1. The concert will be held at the Cuneta Astrodome.

