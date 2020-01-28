MANILA, Philippines – So far, Nadine Lustre's 2020 isn't something anyone could have predicted.

The actress – who rose to fame as one half of showbiz's most popular love teams – didn't just announce that she and on-and-off screen love James Reid had split up, but also that she has left the management of her longtime agency Viva.

While the issue of her management is still under contention with Viva threatening legal action against Nadine or others that do business with her directly, one thing's for sure: Nadine is taking her life into her own hands – and part of that is going back to what she says is her first love: music.

In December 2019, Nadine signed as a talent under James' music label Careless, and said that this year, she plans to take her music career to the next level.

"A lot of people actually don't know this but I started with music talaga," Nadine told Rappler, sharing that she started out in showbiz as part of the girl group Pop Girls.

"This year, I wanna explore more on that side, I wanna go back to where I started," she said.

Nadine shared that she's working on an album – but can't share when she's going to release it just yet. "I'll just drop it when I feel like it," she laughed.

We may not know when this new album is coming, but Nadine clued us into the kind of stuff we can expect. It'll definitely be pop – perhaps to honor the "pop girl" in her – but this time, she'll veer away from bubblegum bops, and lean more into grown-up territory: pop with smatterings of house, R&B, and EDM.

Her 2018 single "St4Y Up" marks the direction she wants to head into musically. Her 2019 collaboration with rapper Ruby Ibarra, "No 32" doubles down on that signature sound.

The 5 songs that changed Nadine's life give us even more insight into her musical side. Her picks are a mix of pop, electronica, R&B and a hint of rock – but more than a particular sound, Nadine also seems to favor lyrics that speak of empowerment, hope, and love.

Here are choices, in no particular order, and her reasons for choosing them:

"Moments" by Jhene Aiko ft. Big Sean

"When I listen to that song, I feel fearless every time."

"Way Back," by Amber Mark

"What she's saying in the song is, it's like she was lost, but then now she's on her way back to finding herself again."

"Sky Full of Stars" by Coldplay

"Every time I listen to it I still cry. I saw [Coldplay] in Korea. It was the most beautiful show I've seen my entire life, but before that...I don't know that song makes you feel so free, especially when it drops. It makes you feel so free and loved at the same time. Coldplay's songs, it's really meant to be for the listeners, that's who they dedicate them to."

"Army of Me" by Björk

"It's a very empowering song. It's a bit rock. It's an old Björk song...'And if you complain once more, you'll meet an army of me,' that's the hook of the song."

"Digital Love" by Daft Punk

"I just grew up with that song. I have good memories with that song, memories with my dad also because he loves Daft Punk. I think that's where I got my love for music, from my dad, because he would listen to music everyday. He has a lot of vinyls, a lot of those cassettes, so when I was young, he'd play different ones every day."

Listen to Nadine's 5 picks here:

– Rappler.com