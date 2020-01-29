MANILA, Philippines – UK band PREP is coming to Manila on May 27 for a show at the Samsung Hall of the SM Aura Premier in Taguig City.

The band itself made the announcement on their social media accounts. PREP will also be stopping by London and Bangkok. Tickets for the 3 stops will go on sale on PREP's official website on January 31 at 10 am GMT (around 6 pm in the Philippines).

The band said they will be announcing more destinations in the coming weeks.

PREP is made up of Llywelyn Ap Myrddin, Tom Havelock, Guillaume Jambel, and Dan Radclyffe.

It's not going to be the band's first time in Manila. They've played at 19 East twice over – in 2017 and 2018.