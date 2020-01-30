MANILA, Philippines – K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE is coming to Manila as a stop on their 2020 world tour, I-LAND: WHO AM I.

On social media on January 28, the 6-member group posted their tour schedule, with their Manila show schedule for June 13 – their first Asian destination.

Other Asian stops on the tour include Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Taipei, Jakarta, Tokyo, and Seoul.

Venue and ticket details have yet to be announced.

(G)I-DLE was first launched in May 2018, and includes members from all over the region: Miyeon, Soojin, and Soyeon from Korea; Minnie from Thailand, Yuqi from China, and Shuhua from Taiwan.

They released their debut EP I Am on May 2, 2018, with their lead single “Latata” becoming a hit with listeners. – Rappler.com