MANILA, Philippines – Alanis Morissette is dropping by Manila in April for her 2020 world tour, the singer announced on Thursday, January 30.

The Manila leg of the Jagged Little Pill Tour happens on April 6, 2020, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Tickets will be sold via SM Tickets and go from P2,700 to P12,700. Selling begins on February 5.

In December 2019, Alanis released new music for the first time in 8 years. That same month, she announced a 2020 tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her seminal album Jagged Little Pill.

So excited that on this 2020 world tour we are coming to japan & the philippines! https://t.co/sKsex85g73 #JLP25 pic.twitter.com/jiN5RIp3fN — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) January 30, 2020

It's been a while since the '90s icon was in the country for a concert. Her last Manila stop was in 1996.

Jagged Little Pill was met with critical and commercial fanfare – in smash songs including "Ironic," "Hand in My Pocket" and "You Oughta Know," Alanis sang of the moody contradictions and frustrations of the era's youth.

The 1995 album is also the basis of a Broadway musical, which opened in New York in December. – Rappler.com