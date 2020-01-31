MANILA, Philippines – After 44 years, The Jacksons are returning to the Smart Araneta Coliseum on March 6. The concert is one of key events lined up as the coliseum celebrates it 60th anniversary.

Tito Jackson confirmed the news of their performance in the Philippines.

"For the first time in 44 years, The @Jacksons will be performing at @TheBigDome on March 6" he said in a tweet.

The Jacksons rose to fame in the 1960s, selling more than a million albums worldwide. Some of their famous hits include "I Want You Back", "ABC", and "I'll Be There."

The group produced its famous member – Michael, who went solo and became one of music's biggest stars.

Tickets are now available at Ticketnet. For more information and inquiries, visit Ticketnet Online (www.ticketnet.com.ph), https://www.smartaranetacoliseum.com/, or call (+632) 8911-5555. – Rappler.com