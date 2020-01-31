MANILA, Philippines – Star Music on Friday, January 31, released the official music video for Filipino band Ben&Ben's cover of the Bread classic "Make It With You."

The song is the theme song for the Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil teleserye of the same name.

Make It With You is Liza and Enrique's TV comeback. They star as Billie and Gabo, who meet in Croatia.

Clips of the TV series' first few weeks are interspersed throughout the entire music video as the 9-member band perform in what seems to be an old house. The music video, fittingly, ends with Billie and Gabo's kiss. – Rappler.com