MANILA, Philippines – Dance groups led by the Universal Motion Dancers, Streetboys, and Manoeuvres got together for a dance concert that paid tribute to the era that produced some of the memorable dance crazes of the 1990s. ([WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: '90s dance icons)

The concert title 90's Dance Concert Panahon Ko 'To was held at the ABS-CBN Vertis Tent in Quezon City on Friday, January 31, with other dance groups such as the Abztract, Kidz at Work, BMG Dancers, and SOP Dancers joining in the fun.

Lei Bautista, known as a member of the band Prettier Than Pink and rapper Andrew E were also present as they performed some of the songs that made them popular in that era.

The Manoeuvres took the audience back in time as they kicked off the hits that they popularized with their moves.

The Streetboys proved that they could still pull off acrobatic moves that they're known for.

The members of the Universal Motion Dancers, who were among the first to have film careers during their time, got everyone grooving.

The Image Dancers also graced the concert.

A segment was dedicated to members of the dance groups that ventured to other fields in showbiz. Michael Flores and Joshua Zamora of the Manoeuvres, Wowie de Guzman of Universal Motion Dancers, Vhong Navarro, and Danilo Barrios had their own solo moments onstage.

But it was not just the dancers from the 3 groups who took the spotlight. The crowd cheered as Dingdong Dantes and Arthur Solinap went onstage. Dingdong and Arthur, who are cousins, were part of the Abztract Dancers when they started their showbiz careers.

Former Sexbomb dancers Rochelle Pangilinan and Jopay Paguia were spotted in the concert to support their husbands. Rochelle is married to Arthur Solinap, while Jopay is married to Joshua Zamora.

The 3 groups got together for a dance showdown to the moves they popularized in the '90s and the audience danced with them.

Samantha Lopez, known as Gracia, and choreographer Geleen Eugenio also graced the dance concert.

The dance concert culminated with all groups present as Joshua, Vhong, and James thanked everyone on behalf of their groups for coming to the concert.

