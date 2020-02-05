MANILA, Philippines – Here's a roundup of concerts in and around the Metro during Valentine's Day in 2020.

The Homecoming

Singer and theater actress Rachel Ann Go returns to the country for a concert entitled The Homecoming. Some of her guests are Zephanie and Erik Santos. The concert happens on February 14 at Resorts World Manila.

Powerhouse Valentine

The show features Hajji Alejandro, Dessa, and the Madrigal Singers on February 14 at the Monet Ballroom, Novotel Manila.

Two-gether Again

Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez will reunite in concert once again with shows from February 14-15, 17-18, and 19-21 at the Theatre at Solaire.

CoLove Live

Real-life couple Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo will hold their first concert together at the New Frontier Theatre on February 15.

Boyce Avenue

Boyce Avenue is coming back to the Philippines, this time with December Avenue and I Belong to The Zoo to serenade their fans on February 16 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. On February 14, they will perform in Cebu and February 15, they'll be performing in Davao.

Unified

Songbird Regine Velasquez and Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo join forces for a concert on February 14 and 15 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

All About Love

Listen to the music of songwriter Louie Ocampo and Fr Manoling Francisco as interpreted by Martin Nievera, Bituin Escalante, Arman Ferrer, and the Bukas Palad Ministry on February 9 at the Meralco Theater.

Love and Light

Catch Basil Valdez and Jamie Rivera together at the Dusit Thani Hotel on February 13.

#LoveThrowBacks3

Ella May Saison, Juris, Nina, and Luke Mejares join together to sing thier famous hits on February 15 at the PICC Plenary Hall.

Diva 2 Divalentines

Catch Kuh Ledesma, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Mitch Valdes, and Nanette Inventor together as they perform and at the Tent of the Manila Hotel on February 13.

Arnel Pineda Let It Rock Let It Love

Arnel Pineda takes time off from his duties as frontman of Journey to sing for Filipino fans together with Yeng Constantino on February 16 at the Kia Theater.

– Rappler.com