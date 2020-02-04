MANILA, Philippines – American progressive metal rock band Dream Theater will be performing at the New Frontier Theater on Thursday, April 30, 2020 for the Manila leg of their The Distance Over Time World Tour 2020.





Tickets range from P6,000 to P2,000, and are available for purchase starting at 3 pm on Monday, February 10 via Ticketnet outlets.

The 5-member band will be visiting Bangkok and Singapore first before Manila, and then will be heading to Taipei and Seoul afterwards.

Dream Theater was last in Manila in September 2017 for their Images, Words & Beyond tour.

Dream Theater was first formed in 1985 under the name Majesty. The band is composed of members John Myung (bass), Jordan Rudess (keyboard), James LaBrie (vocals), Mike Mangini (drums), and John Petrucci (guitar).

They have 14 studio albums to date, and two Grammy nominations. – Rappler.com